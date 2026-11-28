Two French „Mirage 2000D“ fighter jets conducted a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea on November 27, supported by an Airbus A330 MRTT tanker aircraft. At the same time, a NATO E-3A Sentry aircraft was operating over Romania.

According to flight-tracking data, the fighter jets had the registration numbers 445 and 520 and the callsigns FAF7230 and FAF7230B. Such information makes it possible to track the aircraft’ route and presence, but does not provide an official description of their assigned mission.

At least one of the „Mirage 2000D“ aircraft was likely equipped with an ASTAC pod. The system is designed to collect and analyze electromagnetic emissions, primarily signals from radar systems. This could provide data on radar activity and the electromagnetic environment in the area, but the presence of the pod on the specific aircraft has not been officially confirmed. The French Ministry of the Armed Forces lists ASTAC among the equipment that expands the reconnaissance capabilities of the „Mirage 2000D“.

Tanker aircraft and NATO surveillance

The Airbus A330 MRTT had the registration number F-UJCK and the callsign FAF4091. The aircraft made several circuits in a holding area over the western part of the Black Sea before heading east. The ability to refuel in the air allows combat and reconnaissance aircraft to remain airborne for longer.

In parallel, a Boeing E-3A Sentry with the registration number LX-N90442 and the callsign NATO08 was flying over Romania. The aircraft is part of NATO’s AWACS system, which provides early warning, airspace surveillance, and command-and-control capabilities. Flight data does not prove a direct operational link between the three aircraft.

Second French mission in two days

On November 26, two French „Mirage 2000D“ aircraft were also detected over the Black Sea, east of Varna and Burgas. The aircraft had taken off from Romania’s „Mihail Kogălniceanu“ air base. There was no official announcement about the flight from France or Romania, and the information was extracted from air-traffic data.

France’s presence in the region is part of a broader series of surveillance missions. On October 18, France deployed an Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft to the „Mihail Kogălniceanu“ air base. According to information from Reuters, published by „Internazionale“, its task was „to identify threats to shipping and increase the ability to protect critical infrastructure“ in Romania’s exclusive economic zone.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, internazionale.it