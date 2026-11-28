Bulgaria continues preparations for the medical evacuation of the injured Bulgarians from Marseille, but their transportation can begin only after medical documents are received from the French hospital. Health Minister Katya Ivkova announced this in Varna.

“For it to be carried out properly, information is needed from the hospital where they have been admitted,” Ivkova said. According to her, French doctors must issue documents confirming whether the patients can be transported by air. The request was sent in writing the previous evening through the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Lyon.

Bulgaria is ready to send an aircraft. The Ministry of Defence said that the Spartan military aircraft could be used if necessary, but the decision depends on a medical assessment of the injured people’s condition.

Three Bulgarians Remain in Hospital

According to the latest information, three Bulgarian citizens are in a hospital in Marseille. Two of them are under medical observation. One is in intensive care with a head injury, but is conscious and responsive. The other has a minor injury and has expressed a wish to remain under observation, despite having the opportunity to be discharged.

The third citizen is an accompanying person and is not under medical observation. A medical examination is pending, after which it should become clear whether the injured people can be discharged and travel, as well as whether the patient in intensive care can be transferred.

11 Injured People Were Initially Reported

The incidents occurred before the football match between “Olympique Marseille” and “Levski”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs initially reported that 11 Bulgarian citizens had been injured. Six were transported to medical facilities, while the others received medical assistance at the scene.

The case is being monitored by Bulgaria’s consul general in Lyon and the police attaché in Paris. They are maintaining contact with the French institutions and providing assistance to the injured.

Sources: novini.bg, bnrnews.bg