Residents of Bodrovo and the surrounding villages have spoken out against the construction of a gunpowder plant near the Dimitrovgrad village. At a meeting with the local authorities and the investor’s representative, Petar Vasilev, they insisted that the project be moved far away from the fertile farmland, livestock farms and populated areas.

“How can you come to this fertile land with a clear conscience?”, a woman from the village of Ezerovo asked. Calls were also made in the hall for the investor to build the plant in Turkey rather than near the local villages. The residents said they did not want the production to threaten the dairies, sheep and wine production in the area.

The locals also raised questions about the cultural heritage. They pointed out that there are 86 Thracian artefacts in the area and asked what would happen to them during the construction of the industrial facility.

The project is worth €250 million

The investment plan is worth around €250 million. The company “VTIС International” Ltd., represented at the meeting by Petar Vasilev, holds a 30% stake in the company planning the project. The plant is to be located on a site of around 1,300 decares, formerly used as a military training ground.

The mayor of Dimitrovgrad, Ivo Dimov, attended the meeting. He said that investment is important, but stressed that safety, environmental and transparency requirements must be observed. “If all the safety and environmental guarantees provided by the state are observed, along with full transparency about what will happen, then the questions have answers,” Dimov said.

His words were met with remarks from the hall, including the question of whether the mayor represented the citizens. Dimov explained that he had learned about the plan on November 18, when the government announced the project.

Government grants the project national significance status

On November 18, the Council of Ministers designated the “Bodrovo Gunpowder Production Plant–” as a project of national significance. The decision places the project among investments related to national security, but does not remove the need to comply with safety and environmental protection requirements.

Before the local institutions, the investor stated that the selected site met the requirements for safe distances. According to information from the Haskovo Regional Administration, a risk assessment was carried out at the preliminary stage to determine the production capacity and preventive measures.

However, the dispute between the investor and the residents remains. For the people of Bodrovo, Ezerovo and the neighbouring villages, questions about safety, agriculture and cultural heritage concern not only future production, but also the way in which the decision on the use of the site will be made.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, dimitrovgrad.bgvesti.net, segabg.com