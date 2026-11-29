The Prevala, Rozhen and Pechinsko mountain passes remain closed to freight traffic due to the winter conditions in the Smolyan region. A restriction for trucks has also been introduced on the Rudozem–Smolyan road through Colonel Serafimovo, while passenger vehicles there must travel with chains.

Snowfall in Smolyan has stopped, but it is still snowing intermittently in the higher parts of the Rhodopes. The snow cover in Pamporovo and the Rozhen area is around 30 centimetres, according to data from the weather station and the Mountain Rescue Service.

One-way traffic near the landslide

One-way traffic has been introduced on the emergency road above the landslide and is being regulated by traffic lights. The measure is related to safety when passing through the section.

“The idea was to have traffic lights in place at the first snowfall and for traffic to be one-way, for safety reasons, so everything is fine there; there are traffic lights and one-way traffic,” Smolyan Mayor Nikolay Melemov said.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Road Administration announced that freight vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers were also restricted from passing through the Rozhen, Prevala and Pechinsko mountain passes, as well as on the Dospat–Batak road. At that time, the snow cover in the region was reported to range from 5 to 30 centimetres, while mandatory travel with chains had also been introduced along the route through Pechinsko.

So far, no deadline has been announced for lifting the restrictions on heavy goods vehicles. Drivers must comply with the temporary traffic arrangements and the instructions of the road authorities.

Sources: bntnews.bg, darik.bg, utroruse.com