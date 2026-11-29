The tanker “Kairos” ran aground near Cape Kolokita, southeast of Sozopol, after strong winds and rough seas caused its anchor to break loose in Burgas Bay. The vessel began drifting in the late afternoon of November 28, and at around 19:55 it reached the rocks approximately 100–150 meters from the shore.

The signal about a change in the anchorage position was received at the Burgas Traffic Control Tower at around 18:00. Data from the monitoring system show that at approximately 17:50 the tanker had moved about 0.9 nautical miles from its initial position. Wind gusts of up to 20–24 meters per second were measured in the area, while wave heights reached 4–5 on the Beaufort scale.

Two Chinese sailors are on board the “Kairos”. Burgas Deputy Regional Governor Georgi Madzharov said: “We are in constant communication with them.” According to him, an evacuation had been under discussion in the morning, but later Transport Minister Georgi Peev announced that the two had not requested to be evacuated and that an immediate evacuation was not necessary.

An emergency task force has been formed under the regional governor, involving the Ministry of Transport, the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration” and the local authorities. Teams have inspected the vessel. According to information cited by the Bulgarian National Radio, there is no data indicating a spill, and the visible part of the hull shows no breaches. Sozopol Mayor Tihomir Yanakiev said there was no danger to people or buildings near the site.

The tanker was moved to Burgas Bay in 2025

The “Kairos” is a 274-meter oil tanker that was struck by naval drones off the Turkish coast on November 28, 2025. After the fire and the evacuation of the crew, the vessel was towed into Bulgarian waters. In December 2025, it was moved from the area near Ahtopol and anchored in Burgas Bay, as it was unfit to sail under its own power.

At this stage, the confirmed data indicate that the tanker is firmly grounded on the rocks, no spill has been detected and there is no immediate danger to the population. The next steps will be determined by the emergency task force based on the condition of the hull, the weather and the possibilities for safely removing the vessel.

Sources: maritime.bg, bnrnews.bg, nova.bg