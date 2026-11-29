Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev ordered inspections this morning of the concessionaire of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, SOF Connect, as well as of the ground operators carrying out aircraft de-icing. This was reported to TravelNews by the press office of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC). The results of the inspections, as well as the transport ministry’s subsequent actions, are expected in the coming days, the ministry added.

The ground operators are Swissport Bulgaria and Goldair Handling, with the de-icing machine of the former breaking down twice today. The latter experienced problems with baggage on arriving flights overnight, with passengers waiting around five hours for it to be delivered.

The inspections by the Ministry of Transport come amid serious chaos at the capital’s airport, caused by heavy snowfall, difficulties in clearing the airport infrastructure and problems with the equipment used to de-ice aircraft.

As TravelNews already reported, passengers spent nearly five hours on board the aircraft without taking off. Subsequently, Bulgaria Air flights to Paris, Lufthansa flights to Munich, Bari and other destinations were cancelled.

There were also serious problems with ground handling overnight. Passengers waited around five hours to collect their luggage at Terminal 1. Ground operator Goldair Handling told TravelNews that severe winter conditions were hampering the movement of equipment and causing breakdowns.

It remains to be seen whether the concessionaire and ground operators were sufficiently prepared for the winter conditions, whether they have the necessary equipment and reserve capacity, and what measures the Ministry of Transport will take to prevent similar situations during the upcoming winter season.

Miroslav Ivanov

Source: travelnews.bg