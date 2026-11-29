The movement of heavy goods vehicles through the Gyueshevo – Deve Bair border crossing has been restored after it was earlier restricted due to snow-clearing operations on the Macedonian side. The trucks waiting in the Cherna Niva area will be allowed through in stages.

“Traffic on the road to the Republic of North Macedonia has now been fully restored,” the Kyustendil Regional Administration said. Teams from the Traffic Police sector and the Kyustendil Regional Road Administration are assisting on site, regulating traffic and supporting the safe passage of vehicles.

Approximately 20 heavy goods vehicles had been waiting on the Macedonian side before the border crossing. The Kyustendil – Gyueshevo road has been cleared and gritted, and at the time traffic was restored on Bulgarian territory, there was no queue of waiting vehicles.

The crossing was closed because of the snow

At the beginning of the day, the Deve Bair – Gyueshevo border crossing was closed in both directions due to the worsening weather conditions. The Macedonian authorities had imposed a ban on the passage of motor vehicles, while arrangements were made on Bulgarian territory for cars and trucks to wait.

According to information released earlier by the Kyustendil Regional Administration, the snow cover in the areas of the municipalities of Kyustendil and Treklyano had reached around 60 centimetres. All roads in the national road network in the region are now passable under winter conditions, but traffic is moving with increased caution.

Power restoration efforts continue

Emergency crews are working to repair damage to the electricity transmission network in affected populated areas. According to the later update, the villages of Rezhintsi, Mazarachevo, Chudintsi, Zheravino, Bobeshino, Karshalevo and Lomnitsa in Kyustendil Municipality, as well as Tishanovo, Ilia, Tsarvaritsa and Stradalovo in Nevestino Municipality, were without power.

Earlier in the day, 22 populated areas in the Kyustendil region were reported to be without electricity. This indicates a change in the number of affected villages, but no deadline was given for the complete restoration of power in all populated areas.

Sources: focus-news.net