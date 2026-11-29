Only five minutes separated around 30 children from Levski’s youth team from the clashes at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille. The group was supposed to attend the match against Olympique together with the players’ families and the coaching staff, but entered the stadium after the disturbances had already begun.

This was recounted by Alexander Sarafov, an eyewitness to the attack who helped carry out the injured. “Several of the boys were simply delayed, and we were five minutes late for the match. We went in after the incidents had already taken place. These children would have been in the very place where the clashes themselves occurred,” he told NOVA.

According to French police data, 11 Bulgarian supporters were injured in the disturbances. Sarafov claims that those attacked had not been accommodated in the away fans’ section, but were official representatives of the club.

Seriously injured man remains in Marseille

Two of the injured have already returned to Bulgaria. A Spartan military aircraft transported them to Sofia, after which they were admitted to the Military Medical Academy. According to NOVA, they are out of danger.

A third injured person remains at Nord Hospital in Marseille. Health Minister Katya Ivkova said that his condition does not allow air transport and that surgery may be necessary. Sarafov stated that the other seriously injured man had been in intensive care with two hematomas on his head.

The eyewitness claims that medical assistance arrived more than 90 minutes after the attack. The Bulgarian group waited for around another two and a half hours after the end of the match before being given the opportunity to leave the stadium by bus.

Dispute over security and the reasons for the attack

According to Sarafov, between 200 and 300 people passed through open tunnels, carrying baseball bats, rods and brass knuckles. He further claims that the Bulgarian representatives were told to leave the stadium within five minutes, otherwise the police and Olympique would not take responsibility for their safety.

“It was stated that the safety of everyone present at the stadium would be guaranteed 100 percent. That, however, did not happen. The safety of even the officials was not guaranteed,” Sarafov said.

Levski has already referred the matter to UEFA and requested that Olympique (Marseille) be awarded a forfeited loss, that the French club be temporarily excluded from European tournaments, and that the actions of the match delegate be investigated. The club claims that the match should have been delayed or abandoned because of the violence in the stands.

The Marseille prosecutor’s office has opened two investigations – into intentional violence under aggravating circumstances and incitement to hatred. UEFA has also initiated proceedings. Olympique coach Bruno Genesio condemned the violence, but said there had also been unacceptable provocations by Bulgarian supporters.

Sources: nova.bg