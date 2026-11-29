The Central Election Commission (CEC) is discussing the possibility of introducing a cap on the funds that a single candidate can direct to a particular media outlet. The idea is to prevent all the money from the media packages from being concentrated with just one media service provider. No final decision has yet been made on the matter.

This was stated by CEC spokesperson Associate Professor Stoyanka Balova on the programme “120 Minutes”. According to her, all funds under the media packages for the latest election have already been paid out after the commission verified whether the contracted services had been provided.

“Absolutely all media packages have been paid out, not only those of “Fair Bulgaria”, but also those of the others, since the election budget must be closed by this Friday, 4 December,” Balova said.

According to her, around 77 contracts were signed. A CEC team reviewed the interviews, television appearances, advertising spots and published banners to verify whether the content under each contract had actually been provided.

CEC cannot check links between candidates

Balova pointed out that the Electoral Code does not grant the commission the powers to establish any possible links between candidates or prior arrangements to direct funds to a specific media outlet.

“The law does not confer such powers on us. Even if we establish something of the sort, it remains for our information,” the CEC spokesperson said.

She clarified that when candidates meet the legal registration requirements, the commission cannot refuse them participation because of the aims for which they are running.

Media packages were introduced in 2014

Media packages were introduced in 2014 to ensure that political formations that do not receive a state subsidy have funds for paid participation in the election campaign. For the presidential election on 25 October 2026, eligible parties, coalitions and initiative committees received a package worth EUR 20,451.68, including VAT. The funds are intended for paid forms of election coverage.

For the first time, during the latest election the CEC created a public register for the spending of the funds. The commission also issued seven refusals, including because tariffs were not submitted on time, the required registration was missing or the requested amounts exceeded the available funds.

Balova said that after each type of election, the CEC prepares an analysis. Once the current analysis is completed, possible changes will be discussed and proposed to the legislature.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg