There is a risk that the Veleka River could burst its banks and flood the road to Sinemorets. The river’s level is rising due to the deteriorating weather conditions, the local municipality warned. In the event of flooding, access to the village could be cut off.

The local authorities urged people planning to travel to or from Sinemorets to do so by noon. “Please be careful, plan your travel according to the situation and do not take unnecessary risks,” the municipality said.

The warning concerns possible flooding of the roadway, not an already confirmed interruption of access. As of 5:00 p.m., the national road network in Burgas region was open and passable under winter conditions, with no traffic restrictions in place. More than 30 specialized machines had been working on the road surfaces.

The Ropotamo River has already burst its banks

In the area of Primorsko, the Ropotamo River has already burst its banks following the heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The water has flooded land and forest areas along the river, but the main Sozopol – Tsarevo road remains passable.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts that local flooding may occur on November 29 in low-lying areas near the mouths of the southern Black Sea rivers. The increased river flow and difficult drainage caused by the heavy sea swell have been cited as the reasons. The institute also expects further rises in river levels in the lower reaches of the rivers south of Fakijska.

According to the hydrological forecast, water levels in most of the Black Sea basin are expected to fall over the next three days, but local flooding in low-lying areas remains possible if rainfall and heavy swell continue.

Residents and visitors to Sinemorets have been urged to follow announcements from the local authorities and limit non-essential travel in the area.

Sources: bntnews.bg