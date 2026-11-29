Twenty-six reports of fallen trees and branches on cars have been received on the 112 emergency line in Pazardzhik and nearby populated areas. The vehicles sustained material damage as a result of the heavy snowfall, said Miroslav Stoyanov, spokesperson for the Pazardzhik Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

There have been around 40 reports in total due to the worsening winter conditions. The heavy, wet snow has caused numerous trees and branches to fall, while cables have been torn in some places. The snow cover in Pazardzhik Municipality is around 10 centimetres.

Three fire service teams and five police teams are working at the scene. Some streets are being temporarily closed until they are cleared and made safe. “Priority is being given to reports involving a danger to people’s lives and health,” said Miroslav Stoyanov.

The police and fire service are coordinating their actions with the municipal administration to deal with the aftermath of the snowfall. At present, there are no reports of people in distress or settlements being cut off in Pazardzhik Region.

Restriction on heavy goods vehicles on the Batak–Dospat road

Traffic on the Batak–Dospat road has been halted due to snowdrifts. A restriction has been introduced in the Rhodope section of the region for vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes. Additional teams are also responding to fallen trees, branches and stranded vehicles on the snow-covered roads.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg