The gas carrier GAS HUSKY continues to drift south in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, east of Cape Emine. On November 27, the ship was detected at position 42°41.4′N 029°28.6′E, about 70 nautical miles from the cape.

The latest position has been included in a navigational warning. According to Maritime.bg, it was established by a French aircraft that flew from the Constanța area. The data show a change in the vessel's movement: until November 22, it had been moving slowly east and north, while over the following five days it covered about 16 nautical miles southward.

GAS HUSKY is listing at about 45 degrees, with its bridge submerged, without a crew and with no possibility of being controlled. With a storm warning issued for the Black Sea, the ship is expected to continue being carried southward. There is no information that the owners have announced a plan to tow or secure the vessel.

The ship was abandoned after the incident

GAS HUSKY was sailing from Alexandria, Egypt, to the Romanian port of Midia. It was carrying about 3,403 tonnes of propane, and all 19 crew members were rescued after the incident and transported to Varna. Reports differ by one day on the date of the strike: some publications cite November 16, while others cite November 17.

The cause of the incident has not been officially confirmed by the Bulgarian authorities. The Romanian Naval Authority described what happened as a drone strike, while the captain, quoted by the Associated Press, said: „The ship was hit by four drones“. The vessel subsequently remained without control and began to drift.

The incident is unfolding in an area where the cargo ship BETUL 8 sank one day earlier. According to the Associated Press, nine commercial ships and tankers were hit near the Bulgarian and Romanian coasts in October, while at least 30 sailors were killed or reported missing. This places the continued movement of GAS HUSKY in the context of a series of attacks on commercial shipping in the western Black Sea.

While the ship remains adrift, its exact trajectory will depend on the wind and sea currents. Under the current storm warning, its southward movement may continue over the coming days, maintaining the risk to vessels in the area.

Sources: maritime.bg, apnews.com, seatrade-maritime.com