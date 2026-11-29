Snow and fallen trees on the railway lines have led to the cancellation of 70 trains, while another 45 are running late. The data is as of 4:00 p.m. Service has already been restored across most of the railway network.

Three sections remain closed. These are Mezdra – Roman – Kunino on track No. 2, Mezdra – Zverino on track No. 2, and Banya – Dolna Mahala. The most serious delays have been reported on the Sofia – Yasen and Sofia – Plovdiv routes.

Problems began during the night

Earlier in the day, service was suspended on the Eliseyna – Mezdra section due to accumulated snow and fallen trees on the line. After the tracks were cleared and the effects of the severe weather conditions were dealt with, service there was restored.

Teams from the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC) continue to work on the remaining affected sections. Until they are cleared, passengers traveling on the respective routes should expect timetable changes, canceled services, and significant delays.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg