The latest on the industrial property market

The sixth edition of the International Industrial Property Conference BGSKLAD will be held on May 12th at the Inter Expo Center, with the largest real estate website in Bulgaria imot.bg and the largest information website Fakti.bg as media partners.

The European industrial and logistics property market will be examined at the beginning. Specialists from Greece, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria will discuss the latest trends and realities in this property segment. “Competition in the region is extremely dynamic. Bulgaria must offer not just price, but a comprehensive environment – infrastructure, predictability and prepared terrains“, says Simeon Mitev – owner of the BGSKLAD platform and author of the conference.

In the second panel, Mitev will provide an overview of the industrial and logistics property market in Bulgaria. “We see how Bulgaria is gradually positioning itself more seriously on the industrial investment map, but the question before us is whether we will be able to take advantage of this moment,“ he says.

The format is a video presentation with the participation of brokers from different cities, who will present the levels of demand, active industrial zones and outline the behavior of tenants.

The third panel is dedicated to infrastructure, technologies and sustainable solutions in industrial projects. The discussion will cover automation, security, energy efficiency and sustainable development of industrial sites.

The culmination of the conference is the development of the industrial property market in our country after the introduction of the euro - has there been any change and if “yes“ what is it. The panel is divided into two parts. The first part will feature consultants and brokers, and the second - investors will have the opportunity to outline the market, trends and problems facing the segment. They will also talk about how the euro affects profitability and prices and what the next growth opportunities are.

“The euro will not cause a shock, but it will accelerate processes and bring the market to a new level of transparency and competition,“ concludes Mitev.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg