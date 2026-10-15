The status of a number of properties has changed

The Council of Ministers adopted a decision to declare a property-private state property, a property-public state property. The property is located in the city of Sofia and has been provided for management by the Logistic Support Command (LSC). It is necessary for the LSC to carry out functions and to perform tasks related to the missions of the Armed Forces. The decision is in accordance with Art. 316, para. 2 of the Law on Defense and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, according to which real estate, objects and facilities that are intended for the direct implementation of defense should have the status of public state property.

The Government grants the Municipality of Maglizh the right of ownership over two land properties — private state property in the village of Slivito for strengthening a landslide on the municipal road SZR3085 (III5007) Vetren - Slivito at km 5+500. With the implementation of the project, the affected section will be permanently stabilized and the operational characteristics of the road will be improved. Until now, the properties have been under the management of the regional governor of Stara Zagora. The municipality of Maglizh will have to transfer the land to the state if it does not implement the planned activities within five years of their acquisition. It is planned that the regional governor will develop a control mechanism through which he will carry out periodic checks on the fulfillment of the conditions under which the properties are transferred to the municipality, and the mayor of Maglizh will draw up acts for public municipal property.

The government changed the status of a property by declaring it private state property. It is located on the territory of the town of Dobrinishte. The property is a non-operating asset for the National Company "Railway Infrastructure" and is outside the area where the railway infrastructure facilities are located. No operating cables and facilities of the railway infrastructure pass through it and it has no functional and technological significance for the safety of railway transport.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg