Hotel prices in Ukraine increased by between 8% and 22% year-on-year in January–September 2026, but occupancy remained below 60% in all major markets. It was highest in Lviv at 59.4%, with an average daily rate of around $77 and an annual increase of 8.1%.

Hotels in Bukovel are the most expensive. The Carpathian ski resort recorded 57.7% occupancy, while the average daily rate reached around $188 – 21.8% higher than during the same period of the previous year. In Kyiv, occupancy stood at 39.6%, the average rate was around $66, and the annual increase was 20.4%. Odesa recorded 35.7% occupancy and a rate of around $75, representing an increase of 14.1%. The data comes from HotelMatrix and was cited by the Association of Hotels and Resorts of Ukraine.

Short stays remain predominant

One-night bookings continue to account for the largest share of stays at urban hotels. In Kyiv and Lviv, they represent around 62% of all stays, while in Odesa they account for approximately 45%. Bukovel follows a different resort model, with a significant share of guests staying between two and four nights.

According to the Association of Hotels and Resorts of Ukraine, there has been no widespread shift toward long-term accommodation in most segments. This limits opportunities for more stable occupancy outside peak tourist periods.

Higher prices do not guarantee greater profit

Higher rates do not automatically mean higher margins for operators. Alongside prices, expenses for energy, labor, maintenance, security and autonomous systems are also increasing. For some engineering installations, operating costs may approximately double compared with normal conditions.

Ribas Management recommends monitoring RevPAR – the indicator of revenue per available room – alongside occupancy and the average daily rate. The company notes that “high occupancy alone is not a sign of efficient operations”.

Generators and shelters are now part of the decision-making process

The availability of a shelter, backup power supply, independent water and heating systems, reliable communications and clear emergency procedures is becoming a decisive factor for guests. Senator Hotels & Apartments notes that hotel marketing is shifting away from views and high floors toward generators, shelters and stable internet.

Market participants expect these requirements to remain important even after the end of the war. According to them, building autonomous systems at the design stage is more cost-effective than adding them later to buildings that have already been constructed.

New supply is concentrated in the Carpathians

In 2026, new accommodation facilities with a total capacity of more than 1,500 beds opened in Ukraine. More than 88% of the new rooms in the announced projects are concentrated in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv and Zakarpattia oblasts, where domestic tourism is growing.

The Association of Hotels and Resorts of Ukraine warns that the scale of the projects in the Carpathians raises questions about competition, seasonality and the market’s ability to absorb the new facilities. At the same time, aparthotels are expanding, attracting private investors with the opportunity to earn rental income.

Contracts with international organizations and humanitarian programs can provide more stable occupancy and cash flows, but they are often based on special rates. In the long term, the sector identifies the shortage of qualified employees and specialists as a more serious constraint than technology and materials. The value of hotel assets increasingly depends on the quality of management and the stability of cash flows, rather than solely on the building itself.

Sources: property-forum.eu

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg