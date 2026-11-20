Airbnb is restricting the household chores that property owners can assign to guests when they check out. The new rules apply to bookings made on or after November 20, 2026, and ban requirements such as washing and putting away dishes, stripping the bed linen, running the washing machine and taking trash outside the accommodation.

The platform still allows short and reasonable actions. Guests may be asked to leave used dishes in the sink, gather used towels and sort waste into designated indoor bins. They may also be asked to turn off the air conditioning or other appliances when leaving, but they cannot be required to limit their use of amenities included in the listing during their stay.

Rules must be visible before booking

All requirements for guests must be published in a dedicated section of the listing before a booking is made. Hosts can no longer add new obligations through private messages, notes in the property or other parts of the listing. Airbnb is also standardizing the basic rules into seven categories, including maximum number of guests, pets, smoking, quiet hours, events, commercial filming and locking the property when checking out.

„Remember to think like a guest and consider what might seem unreasonable to you,“ Airbnb’s guidance to hosts says, as quoted by The Associated Press.

The company says the rules were introduced after years of complaints about long lists of chores, particularly when guests are already paying a separate cleaning fee. According to Airbnb, unexpected or excessive requirements can worsen the stay and make choosing accommodation less predictable.

Hosts warn of higher costs

The change has prompted opposition among some property owners. CBS News reported that more than 5,000 people have supported an online petition against the new policy. Its supporters argue that washing dishes and taking out the trash are basic signs of respect for someone else’s property, not professional cleaning tasks. In their view, the additional work could increase cleaning costs and, consequently, prices for guests.

Speaking to the BBC, some hosts said they were considering reducing the number of properties they list on Airbnb or leaving the platform. Other owners said the new rules would not change their practices, since they have always required guests only to lock the property and return the keys.

Airbnb will begin an initial review of listings on November 20, with inspections continuing until March 2027. Hosts will be given at least 20 days to change a rule or explain why it is necessary. Exceptions may be made for local conditions, such as a requirement to place waste in a bear-proof container or restrictions due to drought. In cases of repeated violations, Airbnb may reduce a listing’s visibility or post a warning for potential guests.

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