Cluj-Napoca tops Romania’s housing price rankings

Cluj-Napoca topped the ranking for asking prices of homes in Romania, with the median price per square metre for two-room apartments reaching €3,419. The city leads among 72 Romanian settlements included in an analysis by VDI.ro, based on 50,553 listings published in the 45 days up to 28 October 2026.

At the other end of the ranking is Petrosani, where the asking price per square metre is €736. Thus, a budget of €100,000 would secure approximately 29.2 sq m in Cluj-Napoca, compared with around 135.9 sq m in Petrosani.

Asking prices in Cluj-Napoca are 60% higher than those in Bucharest. In the Romanian capital, the median price for two-room homes is €2,141 per sq m.

The most expensive neighbourhoods are in Bucharest

The neighbourhood with the highest price in all of Romania is Herastrau in Bucharest - €4,957 per sq m. It is followed by Floreasca at €4,054 and Grozavesti at €3,866 per sq m. All three areas are located in the capital.

Among the other major cities, Voluntari reaches €2,759 per sq m, Brasov - €2,259, Sibiu - €2,144, and Craiova - €2,143.

New construction commands the largest premium in Ploiesti

The most significant difference between new and older homes was recorded in Ploiesti. Apartments in buildings constructed after 2000 are offered at €2,082 per sq m, while the median price for the older housing stock is €1,313. The difference reaches 59%.

When comparing buying and renting, a two-room apartment recoups its value fastest in Galati - in 13.8 years. The longest period is in Bacau, where 26 years are required, according to current asking prices and rents.

Timisoara records the strongest annual growth

In September 2026, new listings from owners in Timisoara increased by 21.1% compared with the previous month, reaching 278. The largest decline was recorded in Bacau - 24.8%.

Timisoara is also the city with the strongest annual growth in asking prices. They increased by 11% to €1,928 per sq m.

The figures cited are median asking prices from listings posted by owners and agencies. They reflect the prices at which properties are offered, rather than the final values of completed transactions.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be viewed at imot.bg