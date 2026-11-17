Dubai’s property market is entering a new phase in which infrastructure, transport connectivity, project quality and the cost of capital will become increasingly important to investors.

After years of rapid growth, the sector is gradually moving towards a more mature phase, in which buyers will assess location, access to transport, construction quality and the prospects for specific areas with increasing care.

One of the main drivers of future development will be large-scale infrastructure investment. Key projects include the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, worth AED 128 billion, and the new Blue Line of the metro, estimated at AED 20.5 billion.

Areas around the new transport corridors are expected to become the next centres of residential and commercial construction. According to forecasts by Dubai’s transport authorities, property values near Blue Line stations could rise by up to 25%.

At the same time, Dubai’s population continues to grow. The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan envisages the population reaching around 5.8 million by 2040, implying a need for significantly more housing, offices, transport infrastructure and public services.

Supply, however, is also rising rapidly. More than 220,000 homes are under construction and are scheduled for completion by 2029, which could alter the balance between supply and demand and limit price growth in some segments.

Data is already pointing to signs of a more moderate market. In the first half of 2026, property sales in Dubai reached around AED 286 billion. This was the second-strongest first half in the market’s history, but below the result for the same period in 2025, when the value of transactions was approximately AED 326.6 billion.

This trend means that the market’s next phase will probably not be determined solely by overall property price appreciation. The specific neighbourhood, transport accessibility, limited supply of certain types of property and the developer’s reputation will become increasingly important.

This change is already being observed in the luxury property segment. In 2026, buyers are becoming more selective, while the quality of individual properties and the location of new supply are becoming increasingly important factors in long-term value.

Dubai’s property market continues to be supported by population growth, foreign investment and large-scale infrastructure projects. The difference is that the next phase will probably be more selective – investors will seek not simply properties in Dubai, but assets in areas with good connectivity, limited supply and clear prospects for long-term development.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be found at imot.bg