The global real estate market is undergoing a structural shift that is redirecting billions of dollars in investment capital from traditional segments toward new, specialized assets. Ryan Cotton, head of the real estate division of U.S. investment firm Bain Capital, said this in an interview with CNBC.

According to him, institutional investors are increasingly seeking opportunities beyond familiar categories such as office buildings, shopping centers, residential complexes and industrial properties.

Cotton notes that alternative real estate currently accounts for approximately 12–15% of the portfolios of major institutional investors. However, they expect this share to reach 30–40% by 2030.

The shift is being driven by long-term trends in consumption, demographics and technology, which are creating demand for new types of real estate.

Promising segments include data centers, whose importance is growing with the development of artificial intelligence, as well as specialized senior housing complexes, student accommodation and self-storage facilities.

More unconventional assets such as private aircraft hangars and marinas are also proving particularly interesting to investors. According to Cotton, these segments are benefiting from the increasing concentration of wealth and the limited supply of suitable infrastructure.

Under certain conditions, such assets can generate double-digit growth in net operating income, as the development of new facilities is often constrained by regulations, a shortage of land and high investment costs.

The data presented by Cotton illustrates the scale of the transformation. A decade ago, approximately 93% of real estate investments were concentrated in the four traditional segments – residential, office, retail and industrial space. Today, this share has fallen to around 82%.

The head of Bain Capital, whose division manages approximately $18 billion in real estate assets, believes that investors who build expertise in emerging market niches in a timely manner will have an advantage.

He warns that high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and changing consumption patterns are making property valuations more difficult and slowing transactions. Nevertheless, the company continues to assess investments over a ten-year horizon, focusing on sustainable demand rather than short-term market fluctuations.

According to Cotton, specialized real estate could become one of the main beneficiaries of the next investment cycle.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg