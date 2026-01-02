A young woman was brutally murdered in Montana

A 27-year-old woman was killed on January 1 during a scandal in a private home in the village of Yakimovo. The Montana police reported the serious crime, bTV reports.

The dispute broke out between two guests, residents of Vidin - the woman and a 34-year-old man.

The man hit the woman's head with a glass bottle, and also inflicted cuts and stab wounds with a knife on her face and neck, as a result of which she died.

He left the crime scene, but was later located and detained in the same village. Witnesses have been questioned.

The pre-trial investigation was initiated by the Lom police station.