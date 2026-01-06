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Briton detained after Borovets action

Briton detained after Borovets action

At around 3 am in the Borovets resort, the 26-year-old hit a parked taxi with his hands and feet, cursed at the driver and hit him in the face

Jan 6, 2026 14:36 270

Briton detained after Borovets action - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A man was detained for hooliganism in Borovets, the police announced.

On Monday, a British citizen was taken into custody at the Samokov Regional Police Station for hooliganism.

At around 3 am in the Borovets resort, the 26-year-old hit a parked taxi with his hands and feet, cursed at the driver and hit him in the face.

After the police arrived, he did not present an identity document and resisted arrest.

By decision of the district court, he was imposed an administrative penalty of a “fine“ in the amount of 200 euros.


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