The woman who stabbed four people in Varna had been drinking

The District Prosecutor's Office in Varna is monitoring pre-trial proceedings for attempted murder. The perpetrator of the act is a Lithuanian citizen temporarily residing in Bulgaria, BGNES reported.

The detainee has not been convicted at the moment, said today the spokesman for the District Prosecutor's Office Radoslav Lazarov. On Monday, the woman from Lithuania attacked four people in a shop in Varna. Two of them - a man and a woman - received serious stab wounds in the chest and are admitted to the intensive care unit of the "St. Anna" hospital.

The spokesman for the prosecutor's office confirmed that the attack was committed under the influence of strong alcohol intoxication. “I would like to emphasize that only timely and competent medical intervention saved the life of the man, who is currently in hospital“, added Lazarov.

He announced that the prosecutor's office finds grounds to press charges for attempted murder of more than one person.

The Lithuanian woman has been detained for up to 72 hours and after the holiday of May 6, a request will be submitted for the determination of a preventive measure “detention in custody“. The state prosecution will also request the placement of the accused in a psychiatric facility for examination.