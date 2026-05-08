A man's body was discovered in the courtyard of a hotel in Bansko. The report of a person in a helpless state was filed on Friday morning by calling 112, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Blagoevgrad announced.

Police teams were immediately sent to the scene and confirmed the man's death. Under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office, procedural and investigative actions are being carried out to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the case.

„According to initial data, there are no traces of violence on the body of the deceased man, who is French. He had lived in Bansko for some time, once extending his stay in the country. For now, the working version is suicide, but all possible other versions are being worked on. The foreign citizen had no relatives in the city“, said the Blagoevgrad State Prosecutor's Office.

According to unofficial information, the foreigner had his throat cut. According to acquaintances, he had recently complained that he was being threatened with murder. But it is very likely that these words of his were due to the depression he had fallen into. It is not known if he had any enemies.