The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has filed a protest against the measures imposed on Stanimir Hasardjiev, Anastasios Mihaylidis, Rosen Belov and Simeon Dryanovski. This was reported by BNT.

Earlier this month, the court moved forward with the case against the four. 17 charges have been brought against the individuals, including coercion with the use of a weapon and sexual gratification through force and threat.

Last week, the court released Hasardjiev from custody on bail of 60,000 euros. Greek model Anastasios Mihaylidis was also released on bail of 10,000 euros. Dryanovski and Belov have been placed under house arrest.

However, the state prosecution does not agree with the amendment of the measures imposed on the defendants, insisting that they be imposed more severe. The prosecution also wants a ban on leaving the country imposed on the four defendants.

The four men are accused of having committed fornication with a person of the same sex on September 8, 2025 in the city of Sofia, for which they used force - they tied the victim with leather belts and a rope, news.bg reported.

Dryanovski and Hasardjiev have been held criminally liable for possession of various narcotic substances. Mihailydis is also accused of possessing a firearm in violation of established legal rules. Rosen Belov is charged with possession, distribution and creation of hundreds of pornographic materials, some of which used minors. Dryanovski is also charged with possession of narcotics and possession of firearms and ammunition without a proper permit.

In addition to the crimes committed in complicity, the defendant Hasardjiev is also charged with putting two people at risk of contracting venereal diseases in the context of a continuing crime with two acts, after he knew that they were suffering from sexually transmitted diseases. Hasardjiev is also charged with distribution of pornographic materials.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 2.