Police in the Turkish city of Mersin have launched a large-scale investigation after the discovery of the body of a man believed to be a Bulgarian citizen, News24sofia.eu learned from its sources.

The body was found in an abandoned mine in the industrial zone near the city after a report was filed by local workers.

According to initial information, a Bulgarian ID card was found on the victim. Turkish authorities are still working on the official identification through forensic medical examination and DNA analysis.

According to sources of News24sofia.eu, the investigation found traces of violence on the body, including injuries to the head and hands. The area around the mine was cordoned off for hours while forensic experts conducted an inspection and collected physical evidence.

Investigators are not ruling out the possibility of premeditated murder. They are also investigating possible links to a human trafficking ring and an international criminal group operating in the Mediterranean region.

Local media reported that traces of a struggle, bloodied clothes and a mobile phone with a broken display were found near the scene. A toxicology report has been ordered to determine whether the victim was drugged before his death.

The Turkish prosecutor's office has opened a pre-trial investigation into the case. Representatives of the Bulgarian consulate are expected to assist in the identification and contact with the deceased's relatives.

The investigation is ongoing.