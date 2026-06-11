Driver arrested in Asenovgrad for dangerous drift near mothers with strollers

The police in Plovdiv have arrested a driver after a dangerous drift on the streets of Asenovgrad. This became clear after last night's action near Plovdiv, during which hundreds of drivers who had gathered at a gas station near the city were checked, bTV reported.

The driver, who was arrested for drifting, is currently awaiting a quick verdict. His dangerous driving took place on one of the streets in Asenovgrad, where there were mothers with strollers nearby.

After the dangerous driving, he went into hiding, but was found and arrested. Over 100 people were checked last night during the police raid on a gas station on “Assenovgradsko Shose“.

There were 94 powerful motorcycles and 11 sports cars on site when the police cars cordoned off the area, the police said.

The raid followed police surveillance of social groups where there was preliminary information about planned street races and dangerous driving on the city streets.