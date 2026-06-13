Convicted man detained for methamphetamine and marijuana in Radomir region

Nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine and over 80 grams of marijuana were seized during a police operation in Radomir region. A 37-year-old local resident with criminal record and convictions was detained.

The man was checked during a specialized police operation. During a search of the car he was driving, an envelope with dry green leafy matter weighing about 55 grams was found in the engine compartment, which tested positive for marijuana.

During the subsequent operational-search and procedural-investigative actions in a property inhabited by the man in the village of Galabnik, dry green leafy matter weighing over 26 grams and a compact of a white crystalline substance weighing about one kilogram, which tested positive for methamphetamine, were also found and seized.

An electronic scale and numerous small polyethylene bags intended for packaging narcotics were also seized.

The total amount of marijuana found exceeds 80 grams, and the nearly kilogram of methamphetamine seized represents a significant blow against the illegal distribution of drugs in the region, the police said.

The man is known to law enforcement and has been convicted several times. He was detained for up to 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior Act.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.