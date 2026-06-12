15-year-old stole 15,000 euros from his grandmother

15-year-old stole a safe with 15,000 euros and gold from his grandmother's home in Dimitrovgrad, reports the ODMVR-Haskovo.

A 52-year-old woman with an address on “Deseta“ Str. in the Dimitrovgrad Roma neighborhood “Iztok“ filed a report with the police. She reported that a small, loose metal box was missing from a wardrobe in one of the rooms of her home, which contained 15,000 euros and gold jewelry. They belonged to her daughter, who works abroad.

On the spot, the police established that the apartment had not been broken into, and the woman had last seen the cash register a week ago.

It turned out that the room with the cash register was occupied by her 15-year-old grandson. He admitted to the uniformed officers that he had been spending the money for more than a month until his grandmother discovered it was missing. The minor was placed under police protection for up to 48 hours, the Haskovo Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications added.