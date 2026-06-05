Customs officers seized smuggled gold items worth over 100,000 euros

Over 850 grams of smuggled gold items were seized by customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo Customs checkpoint during two inspections of vehicles entering the country from Turkey.

In one of the cases on 03.06.2026, a truck with a foreign registration arrived at the checkpoint. The driver - a Turkish citizen - presented regular documents for the transported goods - aluminum shelves, from Turkey via Bulgaria to Germany. After a risk analysis, customs officers selected the vehicle for a thorough customs inspection. During the control actions, in the driver's cabin under the sleeping mattress and in a refrigerated bag with food products, a total of three boxes containing yellow metal items were found. According to the expert examination, the discovered items are 14 and 22-carat gold with a total weight of 538 grams worth 74,106.50 euros.

The smuggled gold jewelry and the truck were seized.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case by an investigating customs inspector under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Haskovo. The driver of the truck, G.K., 50 years old, has been brought to criminal liability for a crime under Art. 242, para. 1, letter “E“ of the Criminal Code. A measure of non-detention “guarantee“ has been taken against him. in the amount of 2,000 euros, as well as a ban on leaving the country.

In another case at the end of May, customs officers found 319.90 grams of gold jewelry in the handbag of a passenger entering the country by car from Turkey. The value of the seized undeclared gold jewelry, according to the expert's expertise, is 34,990 euros. The violator was issued an act under the Customs Act for transporting goods across the state border without the knowledge and permission of the customs authorities.