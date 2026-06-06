Fourth victim of the serious accident on Chelopeshko Shose dies

Four became victims of the accident that occurred on Friday evening on "Chelopeshko Shose" street, NOVA learned. There were also many injured in the incident. Two of the deceased are of Indian origin.

Regarding the third deceased this morning, Viktor Chaushev, who is Deputy Mayor for "Transport and Urban Mobility" in the Sofia Municipality, indicated that according to data from the "Traffic Police" the deceased was from one of the cars.

The fourth deceased was a passenger in the bus.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office will press charges of causing death with possible intent against the two drivers of the cars involved in the accident. According to investigators, the two drivers organized illegal car race and drove the cars at a speed of over 150 km/h. The state prosecution is about to extend the detention of the men to 72 hours, and in the coming days it will ask the court to impose the most severe measure of restraint on them - "detention in custody". Two brothers were traveling in one of the cars, and three men in the other. Blood samples and DNA material were taken from all of them.

Chaushev said that such incidents are due to the lack of prevention and control. One patrol is responsible for the Kremikovtsi region, he added, and therefore called for more cars to be provided.