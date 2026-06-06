The heroes of the fatal race gravitated around the pimping group of Pesho Kalashnika

Vasil Filipov and Trayan Filipov are the two drivers who caused the serious accident.

Their driver's licenses were issued in the Czech Republic. The two are witnesses in the investigation against the group of "Kalshnitsi", which was detained by the GDBOP in early March. There is evidence that they gravitated around Pesho - Kalashnika.

At this stage, we can only guess why one got a driver's license in the Czech Republic a year ago, and the other two years ago. There is no evidence that Vasil and Trayan completed their primary education. In the Czech Republic, there is no requirement for a completed educational degree, and for this reason, people who cannot obtain a license in our country have a practice of obtaining one in the Czech Republic.

From the data currently available, the two drivers have low incomes, but they demonstrate a luxurious lifestyle. This is a reason to check their financial situation. As you said, there is evidence that they gravitate around the group of "Kalashniks" from Botunec, who are engaged in pimping, forcibly forcing girls into prostitution. Vasil Filipov and Trayan Filipov were not trained in driving courses in our country, the investigators found.

"They did not take an exam to acquire a commercial vehicle in the country. We found that there are driver's licenses issued in the Czech Republic. We have started an international exchange through the police, and there will also be a prosecutor's exchange, in order to clarify whether they are real or fake. Quite expensive cars, worth tens, even hundreds of thousands, and jewelry made of metals, which we cannot tell from photos whether they are precious or not, and such large sums of money are being demonstrated. And a high standard of living, which will be clarified by the methods of the Criminal Procedure Code.“", said Sofia Deputy City Prosecutor Angel Kanev.

Information will also be requested as to whether Vasil Filipov and Trayan Filipov have penalties as drivers in other countries of the European Union. The two have low incomes, according to the National Revenue Agency and the social security system. Despite being socially disadvantaged, they demonstrate a luxurious lifestyle.

There is evidence of a family relationship between the two Filipovs. They are witnesses in one of the investigations against Pesho's group - Kalashnika. There is evidence that they assisted his activities by accompanying young girls to various European countries, where they persuaded them to provide intimate services. Evidence has not been collected because the victims have withdrawn their statements.

“I know the nicknames of all criminal groups and I can say that the individuals are known to the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office. They have been contacted according to the prescribed procedural order, both police and in other criminal proceedings“, said Kanev.

Court records for the two will also be requested from the countries where there is evidence that they have resided in the last three years.