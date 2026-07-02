After a chase at the exit of Sofia, a driver without a license with 32 tickets was caught

Police officers detained a driver without a license and with 32 tickets for violations this evening at the exit of Sofia. The case will be handed over to the prosecutor's office. The three-kilometer chase took place at the exit of Sofia to the junction for the village of Lozen, bTV reported.

The traffic police on duty sees a car with a cracked window and passengers without seat belts and signals the driver to stop.

He stops, but the moment the police officers get out of their car, the man starts running. Three men were traveling in his car.

After a chase, the police officers manage to detain him. The driver refused to speak on camera.

"They immediately got into the car, followed him, and on the way he entered the emergency lane, tried to intercept a heavy truck with a tractor in order to cause a traffic accident and intercept his colleagues, so as to avoid the inspection. There are 32 acts of violation, with 11 refusals for drugs," said Inspector Mikhail Gergov from the "Traffic Police" at the SDVR.