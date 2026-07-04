The large-scale search for 11-year-old Natalia near Varna continues for the fifth day

11-year-old Natalia Slavova Asenova from the village of Konstantinovo remains missing. The girl was abducted in the early hours of June 30, 2026 by 40-year-old criminal Assen Antonov Simeonov, who is the child's former stepfather. So far, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and volunteer units have gone around over 1000 sq. km of rugged terrain, with the search operation being one of the largest in the region in recent years.

Chronology and details of the case

The incident: Asen Simeonov broke into the family's home in the village of Konstantinovo at around 2:30 a.m. on June 30. He beat and tied up the girl's mother (who had a broken arm). He then threatened the child that he would kill his mother if she did not go with him.

Asen Simeonov broke into the family's home in the village of Konstantinovo at around 2:30 a.m. on June 30. He beat and tied up the girl's mother (who had a broken arm). He then threatened the child that he would kill his mother if she did not go with him. Last contact: About 40 minutes after leaving the house, the man has Natalia call her uncle to call for help for the injured mother. Around 5:15 that morning, a final call was made, in which the child said he did not know where he was, after which the phone was turned off.

Current information and progress of the operation

Initially, the authorities activated the regional early warning system AMBER Alert, but due to the seriousness of the case, the Ministry of Internal Affairs also activated the national system BG-ALERT for Varna, Burgas and Shumen regions. A total of 12 official reports from citizens have been received.

The most reliable clue is from a train driver who noticed the man and the girl crossing the railway line near the village of Yunak (Dulgopol municipality). The witness confirms that Asen Simeonov appeared to be heavily bearded and was walking in front of the girl. As a result of this and other signals, the action of the police, gendarmerie and volunteers shifted to Provadiyskoe — in the area of the villages Barzitsa, Bozveliysko and Tsarevtsi.

According to police data, the fugitive has good knowledge of survival in a forested area and it is assumed that the two are moving entirely on foot, possibly hiding in abandoned buildings or caves. Search teams are using specialized equipment, including drones with thermal cameras and infrared recognition. Natalia's relatives warn that the kidnapper is aggressive and probably carries a knife.

Description of the wanted persons

Наталия Славова Асенова (11 г.):

Ръст и телосложение: Висока около 160 см, едро телосложение.

Висока около 160 см, едро телосложение. Външен вид: Кестенява коса до раменете, светли очи.

Кестенява коса до раменете, светли очи. Облекло: Бяло яке с червени цветчета, светъл дълъг панталон и черни маратонки.

Асен Антонов Симеонов (40 г.):

Ръст и телосложение: Висок около 170 см, едро телосложение.

Висок около 170 см, едро телосложение. Външен вид: Късо подстригана коса (към момента силно брадясал), кафяви очи.

Късо подстригана коса (към момента силно брадясал), кафяви очи. Облекло: Синя тениска с къс ръкав, черен спортен панталон и черни маратонки.

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Източници: bTV, БНТ, БТА, МВР