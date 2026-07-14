The regional chairman of the MRF - Burgas, Hristo Shirokov, was arrested

The regional chairman of the MRF - Burgas, Hristo Shirokov, was detained this morning in Pomorie. The information was confirmed to bTV by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas.

The police specified that they could not provide more details, since the officers in Burgas only provided assistance to their colleagues from Kardzhali.

According to the information so far, the detention is in connection with pre-trial proceedings conducted by investigators in Kardzhali. At this time, there is no official information about the subject of the investigation and whether Shirokov has been charged.

Hristo Shirokov is a long-time municipal councilor from the MRF in Pomorie, and in December 2024 he was elected regional chairman of the party.