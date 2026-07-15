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Former BDB chief Stoyan Mavrodiev released on bail of 50,000 euros

Former BDB chief Stoyan Mavrodiev released on bail of 50,000 euros

The measure was determined based on the evidence collected during the pre-trial proceedings

Jul 15, 2026 14:59 33

Former BDB chief Stoyan Mavrodiev released on bail of 50,000 euros - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

The former executive director of the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) Stoyan Mavrodiev is being released on bail of 50,000 euros, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office announced.

When determining the measure, the evidence collected during the pre-trial proceedings was taken into account, substantiating the available assumption of involvement in the alleged act, the lack of danger of committing a crime, the reduced intensity of the danger of absconding, the period of time that has passed since the act was committed, the health condition of the accused, as well as other circumstances relevant to the assessment, the Prosecutor's Office noted.


Bulgaria