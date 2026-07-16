The Hasardzhiev case: The court refused to change the measures for Simeon Dryanovski and Anastasios Mihailydis

The Sofia District Court (SRC) refused to change the measures for the detention of former legionnaire Simeon Dryanovski and Greek citizen Anastasios Mihailydis, defendants in the case against Dr. Stanimir Hasardzhiev. The decision came after a marathon court hearing that lasted nearly 11 hours with several breaks, during which witnesses in the case were heard. Simeon Dryanovski's defense attorney, attorney Stoyko Slavov, confirmed to the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) that the magistrates disregarded the defense's requests. He was categorical that the refusal would be appealed in the legal term.

Interrogation of witnesses behind closed doors

The trial on July 15th was held under enhanced confidentiality measures, with the court hearing the testimony of witnesses behind closed doors. We recall that in addition to Dryanovski and Mihailydis, the defendants in the case are the well-known public figure and patient leader Dr. Stanimir Hasardzhiev, as well as the actor Rosen Belov. The four are facing a total of 17 charges, the main of which is a crime related to coercion and illegal use of weapons. According to the indictment of the prosecutor's office, the group held a 20-year-old young man at gunpoint in Sofia - a case that shocked the public at the end of last year.

Chronology of the detention measures

After the indictment was filed On May 4, 2026, the panel of the Sofia District Court made an initial change in the measures of the defendants during the disposition hearing. Then Hasardzhiev and Mihailydis were released from custody against cash guarantees - respectively 60,000 euros for the public figure and 10,000 euros for the Greek model. The measures of Rosen Belov and Simeon Dryanovski were also changed from “house arrest“ to a cash guarantee of 10,000 euros each. However, the current request of the defense for further easing or changing the conditions of the measures did not meet the approval of the magistrates.

When does the trial continue?

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for September 23, 2026. According to information from lawyer Slavov, quoted by Nova TV and the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), then it will continue the questioning of the remaining witnesses in the case. The judicial saga is expected to continue into the fall as the prosecution and defense work out the details surrounding the allegations of sexual assault, coercion, and possession of prohibited substances brought against the defendants.