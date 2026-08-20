The investigation into the brutal murder of a 21-year-old man in Saedinenie continues. A former police officer has been detained for the crime. He has been charged with premeditated murder. The prosecutor's office is about to request permanent arrest, BNT summarizes.

According to investigators, the accused and the victim were on friendly terms. The murder occurred after a conflict between the two men.

Then 63-year-old Todor Lapkov fired two shots with an illegal hunting rifle at 21-year-old Mitko Dimitrov.

The former police officer tried to cover up the evidence by dismembering the body, putting the remains in bags and throwing them into a nearby shaft.

The detainee initially denied the charges to investigators, but after the remains were discovered, he made a full confession.