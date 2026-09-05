What are the probable motives for the murder in Isperih

Gambling debts, separation from his wife and family problems are among the versions that the prosecution is investigating for the tragedy in Isperih, in which a father killed his two daughters - aged 10 and 17 - and then ended his own life.

According to the prosecution, the crime was probably committed on the night of September 2. On Tuesday, the girls and their father were seen alive. After that, the three went to a property that was not their main residence.

It was there that the father most likely first killed his older daughter, and then the 10-year-old girl. The two children were killed with a knife. He locked the room and later committed suicide in the yard. The investigation so far does not indicate the involvement of another person.

The Razgrad District Prosecutor Tihomir Todorov indicated that among the possible reasons, the man's difficult financial situation is being considered. He periodically worked as a taxi driver, and according to the investigation, he had financial obligations related to gambling.

Another important line of investigation is the separation from his wife. According to the prosecutor's office, she left the family home about two months ago. She subsequently sent a message to one of her daughters that she had a new partner, who would probably be their new father. According to the prosecutor's office, this may also have been a factor in escalating the situation.

There is also evidence of domestic violence against the wife, about which investigators have received information from her relatives. However, this is yet to be verified.

There is no evidence that the man suffered from a mental illness. According to the prosecutor's office, the leading version at the moment is related to gambling addiction and the accumulation of family and financial problems.

Just days before the tragedy, the father bought his two daughters the necessary things for the start of the school year. The girls were also with him to prepare for the first day of school.

The investigation continues, with the prosecutor's office clarifying all the circumstances surrounding the double murder and the subsequent suicide.