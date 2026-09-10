The accused in the murder of a baby in Varna faces trial

After the tragedy with a one-year-old baby in Varna, the accused in his murder faces trial, Nova TV reports.

The 33-year-old woman took care of the boy for a fee and is a close friend of his grandmother. On August 30, the boy's grandfather filed a police report after finding him helpless in the apartment where the baby lived with his grandmother and her friend, who was later detained.

She told investigators that she dropped the child unintentionally. According to the forensic examination, there were signs of trauma on his body. According to their neighbors, the two women often abused alcohol and quarreled loudly.

The investigation into the case continues.