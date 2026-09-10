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Two men stole hair dryers, straighteners and shampoos from a beauty salon in Sliven

Two men stole hair dryers, straighteners and shampoos from a beauty salon in Sliven

The salon was not locked

Sep 10, 2026 10:20 26

Two men stole hair dryers, straighteners and shampoos from a beauty salon in Sliven - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

Two men stole hair dryers, curling and straightening devices and shampoos from a beauty salon in Sliven. The report was filed on September 8.

According to information from the police, the salon in the “Komluka“ district was not locked when the thieves took the items. After the search operations conducted by officers of the “Criminal Police“ at the Sliven Regional Police Department, the perpetrators were identified.

They are criminally active, 23 years old from Sliven. They were detained for 24 hours. The stolen items were found and included in the ongoing pre-trial proceedings.


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