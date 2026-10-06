Bomb threat closes 91st kindergarten in Sofia

An email with a bomb threat led to the evacuation and temporary closure of 91st kindergarten in Sofia. No explosive devices or other dangerous objects were found during the subsequent police check.

The signal was received during the normal working day. The director Tanya Kecheva reported the information to 112, after which police officers and a district inspector arrived on the scene.

On the recommendation of the police, the children were taken out of the building. Around 200 of them were taken from their parents within 30–40 minutes. Together with the police, an inspection of the premises and adjacent spaces was carried out.

“We have a protocol for action upon receipt of such emails and it says that any threat is considered real“, Tanya Kecheva told bTV.

According to the director, the staff reacted calmly and did not allow the children to panic.

The kindergarten remains closed for 24 hours

Due to the need for additional inspection, the building has been left closed for 24 hours. The kindergarten is expected to open at 11 a.m., and parents who are able and willing can bring their children.

Cyber expert Stanislav Atanasov commented to bTV that the email is probably part of a broader scheme to send standard threats to schools and kindergartens.

According to him, the name indicated in the message does not necessarily belong to the real perpetrator. It may be made up or taken from a public source. Atanasov also assumes that the senders are using old lists of email addresses of educational institutions.

As a possible goal of such actions, he points to instilling fear and checking the reaction of the institutions.

Sources: novini.bg