Elderly woman dies after being crushed by excavator in Pazardzhik

A woman over 75 years old died on the spot after being crushed by a construction machine in Pazardzhik. The incident occurred shortly after 9:00 a.m. in the Yabalkite neighborhood, the Ministry of Interior confirmed.

According to bTV, the machine is an excavator, while in other publications it is described as a grader. The woman was behind the equipment when she was crushed. According to initial data, the tragedy occurred in front of her home while she was going out to go to a store.

The construction activities are taking place on Vitosha Street and have been going on for about a month. According to information cited by bTV, no problems with the construction equipment or personnel were identified prior to the fatal incident.

Neighbors have stated that the woman had hearing problems. This circumstance, as well as the exact reasons for what happened, are subject to clarification.

The case is being investigated by the Investigation Department of the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office. At this stage, there is no information about charges being filed or about the guilt of a specific person being established.