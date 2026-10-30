28-year-old man charged with assault and rape in Kyustendil

A 28-year-old man has been charged with causing minor bodily harm and raping an 18-year-old woman in Kyustendil. He has been detained for up to 72 hours, and the District Prosecutor's Office in the city is about to file a request with the court for the most severe measure of detention - – “detention in custody“.

According to the prosecutor's office, the assault was committed on October 29 in a property in Kyustendil. The woman was caused minor bodily harm in conditions of domestic violence. According to the indictment, she was forced into intercourse through the use of force and threats.

The man was detained for up to 72 hours

The accused lived as a family with the victim. The two have a child. The prosecutor's office indicates that the sexual violence was committed in conditions of dangerous recurrence.

The pre-trial proceedings are being conducted under the leadership of the Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office. After the initial detention expires, the court will have to rule on the request for permanent arrest.

At this stage, the accused has not been found guilty. The circumstances of the case are being clarified within the framework of the pre-trial proceedings.