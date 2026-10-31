Several people detained in drug raids in Sofia

Several people have been detained in specialized police operations against drug-related crimes carried out in Sofia and the village of Lokorsko over the course of three days. Cannabis, MDMA, methamphetamine, amphetamine and cocaine were seized, the Ministry of Interior announced.

On October 26, officers of the “Narcotics“ sector of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs detained two minors and a 27-year-old man. During the procedural and investigative actions at the adult's address, an electronic scale, a crystal-like substance and a cigarette with dry grass mass were found.

Cocaine, MDMA and methamphetamine were seized

Two days later, forensic officers detained two men at the entrance of an apartment building. A bag with numerous pills, a powder and crystal-like substance, as well as an electronic scale were found near them. During a search of the address of one of them, bags with a white powdery substance and lumpy substances of white and brown color were seized.

According to the expert report, the seized substances were 15 grams of hemp, 13 grams of MDMA, 3 grams of methamphetamine and 22 grams of cocaine. The two men were detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

During a separate search in the capital's district “Mladost-3“ A 27-year-old man was detained. A mobile phone and 850 euros were found on him. A cigarette with plant matter, a plastic box with hard crystals, an electronic scale, a roll of powder and a driving license were found in the apartment where he is registered. The man was detained for up to 24 hours.

Charge after the operation in Lokorsko

On the same day, during a check in the village of Lokorsko, one of three men checked threw away a bag of plant matter, and the contents of three more bags were found in another. During the subsequent search of a car parked nearby, used as a depot, a suitcase with four electronic scales, numerous empty polyethylene bags, plant matter and bags of white powder were found.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case under Art. 354a, para. 1 of the Criminal Code. After a report of the materials at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, one of the men was charged and detained for up to 72 hours. The details of his guilt are subject to proof within the framework of the criminal proceedings.

Detained in an alleged transaction in “Sveta Troitsa“

On October 29, officers of the Third District Department detained two people aged 19 and 25 in the “Sveta Troitsa“ residential area for alleged purchase and sale of narcotics. During the search and search of a car, six envelopes with white lumps of substance, three envelopes with tablets and 11 envelopes with plant matter in the form of inflorescences were seized. 340 euros were also found.

The expert report indicates that the substances are 46 grams of hemp, 5 grams of MDMA, 9 grams of amphetamine and 3 grams of methamphetamine. The Ministry of Interior has not announced any measures against the two in this case.

Sources: bta.bg