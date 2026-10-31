Cocaine, MDMA and methamphetamine seized in Sofia

Cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, amphetamine and hemp were seized during several specialized police operations of the Internal Affairs Directorate (SDVR) in Sofia and the region. Several men were detained, and one of them was charged. The information was reported by the Ministry of Interior.

„Within three days, officers of the Internal Affairs Directorate (SDVR) conducted specialized police operations to combat drug-related crimes“, the Ministry of Interior announced.

Cocaine, MDMA and methamphetamine were seized

On October 26, officers of the „Narcotics“ detained a 27-year-old man and two underage customers. During the operation at the seller's address, an electronic scale, a crystal substance and a cigarette with dry herbaceous mass were found.

Two days later, forensic officers detained two men aged 36 and 30 at the entrance of an apartment building. A bag of pills, a powder and crystal substance and an electronic scale were found near them.

During a search of the 36-year-old man's address, 15 grams of hemp, 13 grams of MDMA, 3 grams of methamphetamine and 22 grams of cocaine were seized. The two were detained for up to 24 hours.

Charge after inspection in Lokorsko

During another operation in the capital's “Mladost 3“ A 27-year-old man was found with a mobile phone and 850 euros. In the apartment where he is registered, plant matter, solid crystals, a powdery substance and an electronic scale were found. The man was detained under the Ministry of Interior Act for a period of up to 24 hours.

In the village of Lokorsko, officers of the Second District Department found three men. During the inspection, plant matter was found, and in a car parked nearby, described as a depot, four electronic scales, empty bags and a white powdery substance were found.

Following a report of the materials at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, the 20-year-old man was charged. He was ordered to be "detained" for a period of up to 72 hours.

Operation in „Sveta Troitsa“

On October 29, officers of the Third District Department detained two people aged 19 and 25 in the „Sveta Troitsa“ residential area for alleged drug dealing.

During the searches, 46 grams of hemp, 5 grams of MDMA, 9 grams of amphetamine and 3 grams of methamphetamine were seized. A total of 340 euros were also found. According to the Ministry of Interior, the actions in the cases are continuing.

Sources: novini.bg