13 people detained in an operation in Stara Zagora

Thirteen people have been detained in a specialized police operation in the Stara Zagora region against crimes related to the election process and the political rights of citizens. The operation covers the entire region and will continue until the end of the election process.

Teams from the Regional Directorate for Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Stara Zagora and the General Directorate “Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Combating Terrorism“ are participating in the operations. The police are checking risky sites, commercial companies, cars and individuals from the criminal contingent.

Hundreds of citizens and cars have been checked

As of October 31, 876 citizens have been checked, including 41 criminally active individuals, as well as 375 motor vehicles. 16 pawnshops and quick loan companies, as well as two points for ferrous and non-ferrous metals, have been inspected.

During the checks, individuals declared for statewide search were identified. 156 acts and sheets under the Road Traffic Act have been drawn up.

Drugs, ammunition and coins have been found

The police have detected three cases of drug possession. Two pre-trial proceedings have also been initiated against drivers who drove after using drugs.

Possessment of ammunition was established, as well as about 100 coins and other objects with signs of cultural and historical values. Two thefts were discovered, and in two cases unregistered cars were found.

„The goal is to ensure the security of the electoral process and to guarantee the normal conduct of the vote in a peaceful environment for all citizens“, the police stated.

The director of the ODMVR – Stara Zagora senior commissioner Dimitar Mashov and the head of the „Security Police“ Commissioner Pavel Valev inspected the work of the police teams and the security of the polling stations.

At the moment, there is no information reported that the 13 detainees have been brought as defendants or specifically accused of vote buying. The operation continues, while in parallel, security for the polling stations in the district is being organized.

Sources: bntnews.bg