Three consecutive hearings in the “Siyana” case are being held at the court in Pleven on November 17, 18 and 19. The trial concerns the crash near Telish in which a 12-year-old girl died at the end of March 2025. BNT reports that the main issue at the scheduled hearings is the submission of the forensic medical report in the case.

Georgi Aleksandrov is the defendant in the case. Following several requests for a less severe measure, he remains in custody. By the previous hearing in September, the report had still not been prepared.

The Delayed Report

The forensic medical report was not submitted after the expert failed to appear at three consecutive hearings. As a result, the court fined him and gave him one final opportunity to submit the findings during the hearings this week.

BNT describes the delay in the report as unprecedented. The consideration of some of the evidence in the case and the subsequent development of the trial depend on its submission.

What Happens Next

The court in Pleven will sit for three consecutive days. At this stage, it has been confirmed that the trial will continue and that Georgi Aleksandrov will remain under the remand measure of “detention in custody.” The expert is expected to submit the forensic medical report after the court has already defined this deadline as the final opportunity.

Sources: bntnews.bg, eurocom.bg