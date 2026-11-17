The investigation into the serious crash in Dragoman, in which an 18-year-old girl was killed, is ongoing. A 26-year-old police officer has been charged in the case and detained for up to 72 hours. The breathalyzer recorded 1.63 per mille of alcohol after the accident.

The investigation is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the collision and the accused's responsibility. At this stage, he has the procedural status of an accused person, not a conviction.

Vigil held in memory of the girl who died

Last night, relatives, friends and residents of Dragoman gathered for a vigil in memory of the 18-year-old victim. The participants called for a fair trial and a severe punishment.

“My condolences to the family. We hope there will be justice; that is why we have gathered here—to give an echo to what happened,” Tsvetoslav Dimitrov said.

Those gathered expressed their support for the family and called for the case to be examined objectively.

Sources: nova.bg