With white flowers, lit candles and silence, residents of Dragoman, Slivnitsa, Aldomirovtsi and the surrounding settlements paid tribute to the memory of the 18-year-old girl who died after a traffic accident in Dragoman. The vigil was held at the scene of the incident on Petrushin Madov Street, where people called for the case to be fully clarified and for accountability under the law.

The accident occurred at around 4:05 a.m. on November 15. According to the prosecution, a Mercedes passenger car driven by a 26-year-old employee of the Kalotina Border Crossing Point struck the girl. She was taken to Pirogov University Hospital for Emergency Medicine, but died from her severe injuries at around 5:00 a.m.

During the driver’s test, alcohol concentration was detected in his exhaled breath, with the Ministry of Interior reporting 1.61 per mille, while the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office reported 1.63 per mille. The investigation must establish all the circumstances surrounding the collision. Camera footage has been seized, witnesses have been questioned, and forensic medical and forensic chemical examinations have been ordered.

The accused has been removed from office

The driver has been charged with causing death while operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol and has been detained for up to 72 hours. The prosecution is expected to file a request with the court for the most severe remand measure – detention in custody. So far, there has been no court ruling on the charges.

The Ministry of Interior announced that disciplinary proceedings had also been initiated against the employee for a serious violation and that he had been removed from his position. The General Directorate of Border Police stated that it does not tolerate driving after consuming alcohol, including when employees are off duty.

“She was supposed to graduate this year”

The girl who died was a 12th-grade student in Slivnitsa and was supposed to graduate this year. She had also briefly played for the Slivnishki Geroi volleyball club, which expressed its condolences to her family and loved ones.

“She was supposed to graduate this year,” said Aldomirovtsi Mayor Todor Petkov, who had known the family for years.

The court is expected to rule on the request for a remand measure. The investigation is continuing under the supervision of the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg, btvsport.bg